Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Invenio Wealth Partners LLC

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $190.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

