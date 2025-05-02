Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $24.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Amer Sports traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 1607026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.45.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amer Sports Stock Down 0.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 14,285.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.