Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $24.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Amer Sports traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 1607026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Amer Sports
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
