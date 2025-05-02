América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Stock Position Lifted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 226.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 36,692.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149,707 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 148,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AMX shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

