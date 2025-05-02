American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

American Express (NYSE:AXP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $257.21 and last traded at $266.61, with a volume of 3518538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.02.

Specifically, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.05.

American Express Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

