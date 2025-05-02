American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives $233.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.27.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get American Tower alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $224.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.19 and a 200 day moving average of $202.25. American Tower has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 141.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.