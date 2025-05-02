AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.83% from the stock’s previous close.
AMERISAFE Price Performance
AMSF stock opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $873.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16.
AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.66 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
AMERISAFE Company Profile
AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.
