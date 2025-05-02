AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.83% from the stock’s previous close.

AMSF stock opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $873.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.66 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,837,000 after acquiring an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 83,297 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at $15,738,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

