Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 24.6% in April

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 112,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 736,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amesite

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amesite stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Amesite worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Stock Down 0.5 %

AMST stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.95. Amesite has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite ( NASDAQ:AMST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Amesite had a negative return on equity of 189.67% and a negative net margin of 5,391.86%.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

