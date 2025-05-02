Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 24.6% in April

Posted by on May 2nd, 2025

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSTGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 112,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 736,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amesite

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amesite stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSTFree Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Amesite worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Stock Down 0.5 %

AMST stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.95. Amesite has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMSTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Amesite had a negative return on equity of 189.67% and a negative net margin of 5,391.86%.

Amesite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.