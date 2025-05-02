Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amkor Technology traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 2863035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Melius cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 677.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.78%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

