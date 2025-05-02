Analysts Issue Forecasts for CIVB Q2 Earnings

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Civista Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on CIVB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $346.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.33 million.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Dennis E. Murray, Jr. acquired 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,848.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at $429,995.28. This trade represents a 47.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 857,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 242,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.