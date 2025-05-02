Analysts Offer Predictions for APLS FY2025 Earnings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APLS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

APLS opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The firm had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $154,684. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,036,000 after buying an additional 735,160 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,862.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 101,655 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.