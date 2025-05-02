Analysts Offer Predictions for Rezolve AI FY2025 Earnings

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rezolve AI in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Rezolve AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rezolve AI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

RZLV stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Rezolve AI has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $12.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolve AI in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

