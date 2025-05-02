Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:BOS Q2 Earnings

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for AirBoss of America in a report released on Monday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

AirBoss of America Price Performance

TSE:BOS opened at C$3.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.99. The firm has a market cap of C$68.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.23. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$3.34 and a one year high of C$6.31.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.