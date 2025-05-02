Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:WFG Q2 Earnings

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Fraser Timber in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2026 earnings at $9.32 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$102.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$120.48. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 2.03. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$98.05 and a 52-week high of C$141.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.