Analysts Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Target Price at $153.78

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE WMS opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

