Analysts Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target at $117.20

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

CHRW opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $78.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,833,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,174,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after buying an additional 748,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,582,000 after acquiring an additional 593,211 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

