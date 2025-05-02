Analysts Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target at $200.96

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.00.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Williams Trading set a $190.00 price target on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average is $161.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $138,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

