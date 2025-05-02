Analysts Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Price Target at $33.75

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Energizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Energizer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energizer Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.92. Energizer has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.