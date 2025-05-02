Analysts Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target at $205.88

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE:GLOB opened at $117.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.45. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $96.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $16,737,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Globant by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,506,000 after purchasing an additional 203,472 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,933,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 118,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 92,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

