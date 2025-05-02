Analysts Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) PT at $216.09

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

IBP opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $281.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 28.8% during the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 17,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

