Analysts Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) PT at $179.23

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Institutional Trading of Leidos

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 510.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,256 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Leidos by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 464,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,032,000 after purchasing an additional 377,756 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $146.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.45 and a 200 day moving average of $150.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Leidos has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

