Analysts Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT at $12.83

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Navient alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NAVI

Institutional Trading of Navient

Navient Stock Up 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Navient by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 815.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. Navient has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

About Navient

(Get Free Report

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.