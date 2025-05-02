Analysts Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT at $12.83

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVIGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Navient by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 815.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. Navient has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

