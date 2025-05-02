Analysts Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) PT at $224.29

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Get NICE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock opened at $156.04 on Tuesday. NICE has a 1 year low of $137.19 and a 1 year high of $229.33. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.44.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that NICE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in NICE by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 46.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in NICE by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 47,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Free Report

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.