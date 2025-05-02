Analysts Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Price Target at $169.63

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Teleflex by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $124.66 and a 52-week high of $249.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

