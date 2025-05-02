Analysts Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Price Target at $177.80

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRI opened at $185.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.98 and a 200-day moving average of $169.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

