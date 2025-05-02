Analysts Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price at $332.17

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.05.

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $260.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wingstop from $242.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $259.67 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $433.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.03 and a 200-day moving average of $281.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.25 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

