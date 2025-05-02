Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

