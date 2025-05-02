Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $65.90 and last traded at $65.81, with a volume of 2248202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0492 per share. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

