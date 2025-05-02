Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s (ARI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

ARI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

ARI stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,260.76. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,855.04. This trade represents a 53.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,074 shares of company stock valued at $724,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 783.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Read More

