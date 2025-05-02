AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,696,000 after buying an additional 91,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 881.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 597,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,411,000 after purchasing an additional 536,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 413,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,037,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf acquired 9,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at $692,977.06. This trade represents a -150.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,212,440.48. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $206.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on AppFolio from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.43.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

