Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 15,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,113,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $213.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.98 and its 200-day moving average is $228.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

