AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Receives $414.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $415.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APP. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

APP stock opened at $279.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The company has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.21 and a 200-day moving average of $303.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

