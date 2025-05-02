AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Up 25.1% in April

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AppTech Payments Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of APCX opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.18. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

Institutional Trading of AppTech Payments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AppTech Payments stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) by 112.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of AppTech Payments worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

