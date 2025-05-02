Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,627,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arbe Robotics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 485,613 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arbe Robotics by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 437,949 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Arbe Robotics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arbe Robotics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARBE opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,567.91% and a negative return on equity of 102.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbe Robotics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARBE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded Arbe Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

