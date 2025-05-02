ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Update

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 369,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ArcBest from $97.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

ArcBest Stock Down 1.2 %

ARCB stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $129.83. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 700 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,754.38. This represents a 9.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in ArcBest by 342.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 33,386 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,707 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

