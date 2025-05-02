Argus Cuts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $470.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Argus from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $419.88 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $409.85 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $478.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,984,264.64. This trade represents a 26.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,235,041 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $382,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $4,719,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

