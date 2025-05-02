Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Arhaus traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 1503769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Baird R W cut Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

Get Arhaus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARHS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Arhaus Trading Up 2.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arhaus by 1,808.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after buying an additional 1,859,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arhaus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,062,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after buying an additional 50,250 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arhaus by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 537,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 157,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.