ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 352 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,761 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $425.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.01. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

