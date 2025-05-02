Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 13,571,425 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,827,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,571,425 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 7.1% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,840,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after buying an additional 1,285,897 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average of $128.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.