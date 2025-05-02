Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $204.57 and last traded at $219.10, with a volume of 505308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.26.

The company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.50.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. This represents a 24.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 787,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,453,000 after purchasing an additional 107,317 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 707,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,426,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,079,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

