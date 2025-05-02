Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assertio were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Assertio by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Assertio by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 455,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $62.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASRT. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.75 price target on Assertio in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Assertio from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

