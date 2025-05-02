Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter worth $13,383,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,187,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,457,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASTH. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of ASTH opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

