AtriCure’s (ATRC) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 104.85% from the company’s previous close.

ATRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

ATRC opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $43.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.65.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $123.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at $679,603.36. This trade represents a 25.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 46.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,656 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

