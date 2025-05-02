ATS (NYSE:ATS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
ATS Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ATS opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. ATS has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.10.
ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATS will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ATS
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
