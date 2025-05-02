ATS (NYSE:ATS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

ATS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATS opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. ATS has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.10.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATS will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in ATS by 12.5% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 806,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after acquiring an additional 89,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ATS by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ATS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ATS by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

