AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,738 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 72.8% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Base Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth $19,665,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.09. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.32%. Equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on AudioCodes from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

