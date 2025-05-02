AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AudioEye were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEYE. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $204,687.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,338.98. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AudioEye Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.69 million, a P/E ratio of -41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. AudioEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AudioEye currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

AudioEye Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

