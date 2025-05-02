AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 125.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AEYE. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on AudioEye from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on AudioEye from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

AudioEye stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $137.69 million, a P/E ratio of -41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

In other AudioEye news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $204,687.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,338.98. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $3,802,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $3,739,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 494.5% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

