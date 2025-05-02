Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Down 18.2% in April

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

