Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Short Interest Up 28.9% in April

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Performance

Avalon GloboCare stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.16. Avalon GloboCare has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

