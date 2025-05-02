Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Short Interest Up 28.9% in April

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Avalon GloboCare Stock Performance
Avalon GloboCare stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.16. Avalon GloboCare has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.
About Avalon GloboCare
