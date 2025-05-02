Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. Avantor has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,967.40. The trade was a 30.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Avantor by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

