Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 577.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 3,047.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 86,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 68,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 66,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $31,415.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,451,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,496.74. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,412 shares of company stock worth $372,142. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $877.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Stories

